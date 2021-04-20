Business Hanoi: Q1 exports fall slightly year on year Hanoi earned 3.118 billion USD from exports in the first quarter of 2021, dropping 1 percent from the same period last year, according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade.

Business Noi Bai Airport expected to see record passenger traffic in coming holidays Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi is predicted to serve a daily record of 75,000 passengers during the upcoming National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day holidays.

Business FDI attraction not yet sustainable: Insider Foreign direct investment (FDI) poured into Vietnam during the first quarter of 2021 increased compared to the same period last year despite complex developments of COVID-19, which was a relatively positive result but is not sustainable, an insider has said.

Business Reference exchange rate down 8 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,182 VND per USD on April 20, down 8 VND from the previous day.