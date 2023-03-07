Vietnamese value-added products exhibited at Foodex Japan
As many as 36 Vietnamese businesses are showcasing their products at the 48th international food and beverage exhibition (Foodex Japan 2023) which kicked off in Tokyo, Japan, on March 7.
Many famous Vietnamese brands operating in the agricultural and food industries such as Masan Consumer JSC (Masan), The PAN Group JSC, and Dong Giao Food Export JSC (Doveco) attended the event.
Notably, Masan, for the first time, introduced a CHIN-SU spice collection that it developed specifically for the Japanese market, which is a unique combination of Vietnamese and Japanese cuisines.
Dinh Hong Van, Senior Marketing Director of Masan, said that the research and development of products suitable for Japanese culinary culture is a new strategy of Masan to meet the goal of bringing Vietnamese spices and brands to the world.
Masan also plans to sell products in the collection in Vietnam in March, offering opportunities for domestic consumers to experience more new spices.
Jorgre Imai, President of Imai Co., Ltd. - one of the Japanese importers of agricultural and food products, said Masan's move is a good signal for Vietnamese products, adding that his firm welcomes pioneering businesses to bring new products into the Japanese market.
The PAN Group is also exhibiting value-added Vietnamese agricultural products such as tra fish, dried fruit, and coffee, which are deeply processed and produced meeting strict standards.
By attending Foodex Japan 2023, The PAN Group wants to prove to the international community that Vietnamese-branded agricultural products and foods are high quality and can compete with products of any any country in the world, Nguyen Thi Tra Mi, Vice Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the group, said.
Other Vietnamese products displayed at the event are fresh and processed vegetables and fruit, nutritious foods, aquatic and seafood products, spices, alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages and confectionery.
According to Nguyen Duc Minh, Chargé d’affaires a.i. of the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, the demand of Japanese consumers for Vietnamese goods has been increasing in recent years.
Meanwhile, Trade Counsellor of Vietnam in Japan Ta Duc Minh expressed his belief that after penetrating into Japan, Vietnamese products can reached other markets around the world.
First held in 1976, Foodex Japan is the largest international food and beverage exhibition in Asia. This year’s event, which attracted businesses and organisations from 44 countries and territories around the world, will run until March 10./.