Business Joint initiative helps increase investor confidence in Vietnam: official As one of the effective dialogue channels, the Vietnam - Japan Joint Initiative (VJJI) has contributed to improving the domestic business and investment environment, and raising investor confidence, including those from Japan, said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.

Business February exports provide positive signal in Binh Duong province The southern industrial hub of Binh Duong has seen a recovery in exporting activities with many major exports seeing increases in revenue in February after a slump in orders in the first month of the year, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade.

Business Hanoi's first golden hotel up for sale The Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake is for sale with a starting price of 250 million USD. The auction is set for March.