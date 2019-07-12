The Vietnamese language edition of the book “The People Make the Peace: Lessons from the Vietnam Antiwar Movement,” edited by two American writers. (Photo: anninhthudo.vn)



– The Vietnamese language edition of the book “The People Make the Peace: Lessons from the Vietnam Antiwar Movement,” edited by two American writers, was launched in Hanoi on July 11.The launch event was held by the Vietnam – USA Society (VUS) and the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) to celebrate the 75th VUS founding anniversary (1945-2020) and the 25th year of the normalisation of the Vietnam – US relations (1995-2020).In the book, edited by Karin Aguilar San-Juan and Frank Joyce, nine American activists discuss their role in opposing the war in the US and their risky travels to Vietnam 40 years ago in the midst of the conflict to engage in people-to-people diplomacy.The book features 11 touching and inspiring stories about their experiences in search of peaceful solutions to the war. It also features an afterword by Nguyen Thi Binh, former Vietnamese Vice President.Addressing the event, VUS Vice President Bui The Giang lauded the developments of Vietnam – US relations since the two countries normalised ties 25 years ago.Bilateral relations have seen remarkable progress with Vietnam and the US going from foes to friends, and are now comprehensive partners, he said. Thanks to this, two-way trade has thrived, US visitors to Vietnam are mounting and Vietnam is the top Southeast Asian sender of students to the US, he noted.Giang said these developments were partly attributable to the antiwar movement in the US of peace activists who played a significant role in ending the war.“A marvellous collection that comes full circle in understanding America’s past and present relationship with Vietnam, and that reminds us of the power and impact of the antiwar movement through the voices of peace advocates from that era who recently returned to Vietnam,” David Cortright, Director of Policy Studies at Notre Dame’s Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies, said about the book.Marilyn Young, professor in the Department of History, New York University, said the book will be of interest to all who cherish peace and work towards achieving it.Frank Joyce and four other American peace activists are making a visit to Vietnam from July 4. -VNA