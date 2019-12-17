Vietnamese volunteer soldiers excellently fulfill mission in Laos: Lao Defence Minister
The Defence Minister of Laos, General Chansamone Chanyalath, has hailed the role in and contributions of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and military experts to Laos’s cause of national liberation and construction.
He made the praise in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 70th traditional day of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts in Laos, the 70th founding anniversary of the Lao People’s Army and the 75th anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army.
The general said the mission of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and military experts in Laos during the resistance wars against French colonialists and US imperialists bore a special importance to the revolutions in the three Indochinese countries in general and in Laos in particular. It also demonstrated the special great friendship between the two Parties, States and armies of Laos and Vietnam.
“The Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and military experts have excellently completed their heavy task of helping the Lao revolution and people from the first days of the revolution to the final victory,” General Chansamone Chanyalath said.
The sending of volunteer soldiers and military experts to Laos demonstrated the special sentiment of the Party, army and people of Vietnam towards the Party, army and people of Laos during the struggle for national independence, he stressed, noting that the policy was designed to help Laos realize the aspiration of expelling foreign invaders from the country and turn Laos into an independent, peaceful, democratic and prosperous country.
The minister went on to say that in the increasingly complicated situation in the region and the world, the two countries should more than ever maintain the special solidarity and combat alliance between their armies, while increasing mutual assistance.
He put emphasis on the need to educate young generations of the two countries on the special and great relationship between Vietnam and Laos./.