At the ceremony to repatriate Vietnamese volunteer soldiers’ remains from Laos, Cambodia (Photo: VNA)

Kon Tum (VNA) – A memorial ceremony and reburial service was held in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on June 10 to pay final respects and rebury the remains of 12 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos and Cambodia.

The remains were found and repatriated by Team K53, and reburied at Ngoc Hoi district’s Martyrs’ Cemetery of Kon Tum.

Addressing the ceremony, Y Ngoc, Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee and head of the provincial Steering Committee 515, expressed her gratitude to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country’s liberation.

She emphasised that the great dedication and sacrifices of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers have contributed to liberating the people of the Lao tribes from the invaders and reviving Cambodia after the genocidal regime, a shining symbol of the noble international spirit between Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia./.