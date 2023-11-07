Vietnamese volunteer veterans, former experts visit Cambodia
A delegation of Vietnamese volunteer veterans, former experts, and representatives from families of Vietnamese soldiers killed in the Cambodian battlefield paid a visit to Northwest Battambang and Siem Reap provinces of Cambodia from November 3-7.
Addressing a meeting between the delegation and leaders of Siem Reap, Chairman of the provincial council Ian Khun thanked the Vietnamese Government and People’s Army for their support for the Cambodian government and people in the past and at present, especially the priceless sacrifice of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers to help liberate the Cambodian people from the genocidal regime in 1979.
He highlighted the increasing cooperation between Siem Reap and Vietnamese localities and mentioned the coordination with the Vietnamese side in searching for the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in the Cambodian locality.
Trinh Vinh Pha, Vice President of the Vietnam – Cambodia Friendship Association, said that the trip aims to further strengthen the long-lasting friendship between the two nations.
He hoped the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the Party, State, Government, and people of Vietnam and Cambodia would grow stronger in the future.
Previously, in a reception for the delegation, Governor of Battambang Sok Lou said the locality established twinning relationships with many localities of Vietnam, such as Tra Vinh, Tay Ninh, Long An, Quang Nam, and Da Nang. These bonds show the strong cooperation between the two sides.
Battambang has been also coordinating with Long An in searching for and repatriating remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts in the locality, he said.
During their stay, the Vietnamese delegation also met Vice President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and Chairman of the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association Samdech Men Sam An, and Secretary of State of the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence General Neang Phat./.