Politics Germany’s Thüringen state an important partner of Vietnam: Foreign Minister Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception for Minister-President of German Federal State of Thüringen Bodo Rammelow in Hanoi on November 6.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 7 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Party official highlights relationship with China in Vietnam’s foreign policy The Party, State and people of Vietnam always view the relationship with China as a strategic choice and a top priority in the country’s foreign policy, a high-ranking Vietnamese Party official affirmed on November 7.

Politics Legal database on military, national defence makes debut The Ministry of National Defense launched a database of legal documents on military and national defence at a ceremony in Hanoi on November 6.