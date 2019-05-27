At the congress (Source: VNA)

- Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Anh Tuan has praised the Vietnamese war veterans’ association in Ukraine for helping build the Vietnamese community in the country.Speaking at the association’s second congress, Tuan highlighted its contributions to the embassy and the Association of Vietnamese people in Ukraine.He expressed his hope that it will continue assisting in building the Vietnamese community in Ukraine, thus strengthening the partnership between the two countries.The congress elected an executive board for the 2019-2024 tenure with 13 members, which will responsible for drafting an action programme for the association’s activities.Members of the association were urged to work to develop the association and its chapters across Ukraine.On the occasion, Ambassador Tuan presented certificates of merit to organisaions and members of the associations for their contributions to the Vietnamese community in Ukraine.-VNA