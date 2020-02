Health Japan helps HCM City Pasteur Institute respond to COVID-19 The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on February 21 presented the first package of biologicals worth 1 million JPY (over 8,900 USD) to the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City in support of its response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Health 15th Covid-19 patient in Vietnam discharged from hospital A Vietnamese-American covid-19 patient was discharged from Ho Chi Minh City’s Hospital for Tropical Diseases on the afternoon of Feb. 21 after 21 days of treatment, becoming the last Covid-19 patient being cured in the city.

Health Infographic Only one Covid-19 patient under treatment in Vietnam 15/16 Covid-19 patients in Vietnam have been discharged from hospital as of Feb. 21. The remaining one is being under treatment in Vinh Phuc province.

Health COVID-19: Quang Ninh allows the eligible to go home for further quarantine People entering Vietnam via the Mong Cai International border gate in the northern province of Quang Ninh are allowed to return home for further quarantine as they tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after three-day quarantine in Mong Cai city.