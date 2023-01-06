Culture - Sports Hoa Binh workshop spotlights unique cultural value of Mo Muong An international workshop on the role and value of Mo Muong - a unique cultural heritage of the Muong ethnic group in the northwestern province of Hoa Binh, was held in the locality on January 5-6.

Culture - Sports Tet comes early for the H’Mong people in Ha Giang Among the 19 ethnic groups residing in the northernmost province of Ha Giang, H’Mong is the largest and also the one who celebrates the traditional Tet earliest. According to the "moon calendar" of the H’Mong people, each month has 30 days and after 365 days, the new year begins. After 2 years of being affected by the Covid-19 epidemic, this year the H’Mong people celebrate Tet more bustling.

Culture - Sports Activities celebrate 1968 Spring General Offensive and Uprising A series of activities to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the 1968 Spring General Offensive and Uprising are taking place in Ho Chi Minh City from January 5 - 9.

Culture - Sports VNA daily’s Devotion Awards to honour outstanding figures in sports this year The Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s daily The Thao & Van Hoa (Sport and Culture) has freshly announced nominations for its Devotion Awards 2023, which features new categories for sports in addition to traditional ones for music.