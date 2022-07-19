K'Duong (middle) celebrates his gold medal at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships in Uzbekistan on July 18. (Photo: AWF)

Vietnamese weightlifter K’Duong broke three youth 55kg world records at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships in Uzbekistan on July 18.K’Duong successfully lifted all three times in the snatch, with the best weight of 113kg. In the clean and jerk, he continued to successfully lift 143kg.With a total lift of 256kg, K’Duong broke a total of six youth records, including three world records (the old world records were 111kg, 140kg and 248kg, respectively) and three Asian records (111kg, 137kg and 246kg, respectively).Born in 2007 in Lam Dong province, K’Duong trains at the National Athlete Training Centre in Bac Ninh province. Over the past two years, he has won gold medals at the national youth weightlifting tournaments.It was a podium one-two for Vietnam in the 55kg category with Duong Tuan Kiet also winning three silver medals, with his results of 112kg, 124kg and 248kg in total.Earlier, in the women’s 45kg division, Nguyen Thi Thu Hoai took a bronze medal for 68kg in the snatch, a silver medal for 84kg in the clean and jerk, and a bronze for lifting 152kg in total.Tran Thi Bac Giang could only finish sixth in the snatch with 63kg, fourth place in the clean and jerk with 82kg and fifth position in the total lift with 145kg.In the men’s 49kg, Bui Minh Dao took two gold medals in the clean and jerk and total lift, while A Tieu won a gold medal in the snatch.Duong Thi Kim Yen also took a gold medal in the clean and jerk in the women's 40kg category with her result of 73kg.After two days of competition, Vietnamese athletes won 10 gold medals overall.Around 300 participants from 21 countries are taking part in the competition which will end on July 25./.