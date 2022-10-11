Vietnamese weightlifters perform impressively at Asian tournament
The Vietnamese team won six gold medals as of October 10 at the 2022 Asian Weightlifting Championships which is being held in Bahrain from October 6 to 16.
At the 2022 Asian Weightlifting Championships (Photo: thethao.sggp.org.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnamese team won six gold medals as of October 10 at the 2022 Asian Weightlifting Championships which is being held in Bahrain from October 6 to 16.
In the men’s 55kg category, Lai Gia Thanh brought home a gold for a combined lift of 262kg, another gold for snatch and a silver in the clean and jerk event.
Nguyen Tran Anh Tuan took a gold medal in clean and jerk in the men’s 61kg category.
Quang Thi Tam earned a gold in snatch in the women’s 59kg category, a silver in combined lift and a bronze in clean and jerk.
Earlier, Khong My Phuong took two golds with one for snatch and the other for a combined lift of 166kg in the women’s 45kg category on October 8. She also earned a silver medal in the clean and jerk event.
Her teammate Tran Thi My Dung clinched a silver medal in the 49kg women’s category in the clean and jerk event on the same day./.