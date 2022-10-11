Culture - Sports Vietnam Post issues new stamp collection on Vietnamese cuisine The Ministry of Information and Communications, working in collaboration with Vietnam Post, launched a new postage stamp collection on October 10 in honour of typical dishes from the nation’s three regions.

Culture - Sports Painting contest inspires children’s love for homeland The ART TREE studio and the UNESCO centre for international cultural exchange and conservation ICEP - Hanoi Classy have launched a children’s painting contest themed ‘I love Vietnam’, aiming to kindle their affection for their home country.

Culture - Sports New version of book series on Vietnamese history released A new version of Dai Viet Su Ky Toan Thu (The Complete Annals of Dai Viet), a national historical series of books in Hán or ancient Chinese characters, has been released by the Van Hoc (Literature) Publishing House.