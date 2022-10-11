Vietnamese weightlifters perform impressively at Asian tournament hinh anh 1At the 2022 Asian Weightlifting Championships (Photo: thethao.sggp.org.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) -  The Vietnamese team won six gold medals as of October 10 at the 2022 Asian Weightlifting Championships which is being held in Bahrain from October 6 to 16.

In the men’s 55kg category, Lai Gia Thanh brought home a gold for a combined lift of 262kg, another gold for snatch and a silver in the clean and jerk event.
         
Nguyen Tran Anh Tuan took a gold medal in clean and jerk in the men’s 61kg category.     
         
Quang Thi Tam earned a gold in snatch in the women’s 59kg category, a silver in combined lift and a bronze in clean and jerk.
         
Earlier, Khong My Phuong took two golds with one for snatch and the other for a combined lift of 166kg in the women’s 45kg category on October 8. She also earned a silver medal in the clean and jerk event.

Her teammate Tran Thi My Dung clinched a silver medal in the 49kg women’s category in the clean and jerk event on the same day./.
VNA