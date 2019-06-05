Weighlifter Khong My Phuong poses with the national flag after winning two gold medals at the World Junior Championships. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese weightlifters won three gold medals at the on-going International Weightlifting Federation World Junior Championships in Suva, Fiji.Khong My Phuong came first in the women's snatch 45kg category.She lifted 74kg on her third attempt, 5kg more than her teammate, runner-up Pham Dinh Thi.The bronze went to Ayse Dogan of Turkey who lifted 68kg.Phuong then finished second in the clean and jerk with a result of 84kg.The gold went to Thi who lifted 1kg more. Dogan came third again.For the combined category, it was Phuong who took the gold with a total of 158kg.Thi and Dogan were second and third, respectively.-VNA