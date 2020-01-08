Vietnamese woman injured in farm fire in Russia
A woman suffering serious burns in a farm fire in Ramenskoye town of Moscow Oblast, Russia, on January 7 has been identified as a Vietnamese citizen, according to Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.
Smoke rises from the farm fire in Ramenskoye town of Ramensky district, Russia's of Moscow Oblast, on January 7 (Photo: VNA)
Hang said on January 8 that shortly after receiving notification of the fire and the possibility of some Vietnamese among the victims, the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia sent staff to the scene and worked with local relevant agencies to verify information.
Local authorities said the fire killed eight, including three men, three women and two others with unidentified gender, and seriously injured one. The identities and nationalities of the dead will be announced after the autopsy is completed.
Meanwhile, the injured victim is currently under treatment at a hospital in Padolskaya city.
Staff of the Vietnamese embassy visited the injured and confirmed that she is a Vietnamese from Tan Son district of Phu Tho province, the spokeswoman noted.
Hang added the Foreign Ministry ordered the Consular Department to promptly coordinate with domestic authorised agencies to provide relevant information to help with the victim identification.
The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia was also requested to keep a close watch on the incident, work closely with the two counties’ authorities to accelerate the victim identification, carry out necessary citizen protection measures, and receive information and relatives of the victims suspected to be Vietnamese in the case.
Anyone seeking help can dial the embassy’s hotline +7 (903) 682 16 17 or the citizen protection switchboard +84 981 84 84 84./.