– Vietnamese contestant Le Thi Ngoc Bich won the second runner-up and Miss Friendly titles of the Miss Asia Ural 2019 beauty pageant held in Yekaterinburg city of Russia on June 1.Bich, a final-year student from Ural Federal University, said she decided to enter the contest to help foreign friends learn more about Vietnam.The contest’s final round featured eight contestants from different ethnic groups of Russia and several Asian countries.Milana Kombiu Siurun from the Tyva Republic was crowned Miss Asia Ural 2019, while Victoria Suborova from the Buryatia Republic finished first runner-up.-VNA