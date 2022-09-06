Vietnamese woman triumphs at “world’s toughest” triathlon
Vu Phuong Thanh has become the first Vietnamese to win Swiss Ultra Deca Continuous Triathlon World Championship - the toughest triathlon competition in the world.
VNA
