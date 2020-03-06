Vietnamese women affirm significant role in society

More and more women have been taking significant role in Vietnam’s governance bodies and taking part in fields long thought to be men’s forte. In photo: Vice State President Nguyen Thi Doan and her precedent Nguyen Thi Binh present Kovalevskaia awards to two Vietnamese female scientists: Assoc. Prof., Dr. Vu Thi Thu Ha, Vice Director of Vietnam Institute of Industrial Chemistry and Dr. Le Thi Thanh Nhan, deputy principal of the Science College at Thai Nguyen University (Photo: VNA)