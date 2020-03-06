Vietnamese women affirm significant role in society
-
Vietnam is among countries with high proportion of women in parliament. In photo: National Assembly’s female members visit the Presidential Palace (Photo: VNA)
-
Bui Thi Hien is an exemplary in doing business on local traditional craft in Hong Tien commune, Kien Xuong district, Thai Binh province (Photo: VNA)
-
Journalist Pham Bich Ha, head of Vietnam News Agency’s representative office in Paris, interviews participants of the historic March Against Terrorism and National Unity in Paris, January 1, 2015 (Photo: VNA)
-
A female worker in Hoa Binh village (a charitable organisation dedicated to children under Tu Du hospital, Ho Chi Minh City) takes care of children of Agent Orange (Photo: VNA)
-
Women’s Union in Vu Lac commune, Thai Binh city, Thai Binh province has been raising public fund to support its underprivileged members for years (Photo: VNA)
-
More and more women have been taking significant role in Vietnam’s governance bodies. In photo: National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan meets voters in Hung Thanh ward, Cai Rang district in Can Tho city ahead of the 8th meeting of the 9th tenure National Assembly (Photo: VNA)
-
More and more women have been taking significant role in Vietnam’s governance bodies and taking part in fields long thought to be men’s forte. In photo: Vice State President Nguyen Thi Doan and her precedent Nguyen Thi Binh present Kovalevskaia awards to two Vietnamese female scientists: Assoc. Prof., Dr. Vu Thi Thu Ha, Vice Director of Vietnam Institute of Industrial Chemistry and Dr. Le Thi Thanh Nhan, deputy principal of the Science College at Thai Nguyen University (Photo: VNA)
-
Female physicians have been joining hands with male colleagues in the fight against COVID-19. In photo: Technician Nguyen Thi Hang in Vinh Phuc provincial Centre for Diseases Control examines a specimen at Quang Ha general health clinic in Binh Xuyen district (Photo: VNA)
-
More and more women have been taking significant role in Vietnam’s governance bodies. In photo: Mongolian Prime Minister Jargaltulgyn Erdenebat hosts a reception for Vietnamese Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh as part of the latter’s official visit to Mongolia, May, 2017 (Photo: VNA)
-
Teacher Bui Thi Mien volunteers to teach in a kindergarten in an isolated mountainous village of Pu Vang in Muong Muon commune, Muong Cha district, Dien Bien province (Photo: VNA)
-
Vietnamese women football team has brought home gold medals at 6 editions of SEA Games (Photo: VNA)
-
Female physicians of Level-2 Field Hospital No.1 embark on their journey to South Sudan to carry out UN peacekeeping mission (Photo: VNA)
-
Madame Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Vice chairwoman of Board of Directors, CEO of low-cost carrier Vietjet Air, Permanent Vice chairwoman of Board of Directors of Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank), is the only billionaire in Southeast Asia with total asset amounting to 2.6 billion USD (Photo: VNA)
-
Female environmental workers clean up Bach Mai street, Hai Ba Trung district, Hanoi right ahead of New Year’s Eve (Photo: VNA)
-
Female farmers harvest rice in Dien Bien province (Photo: VNA)