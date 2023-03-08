Vietnamese women asserting themselves in society
-
As a large workforce, Vietnamese women have clearly demonstrated their role, ability, and creativity in all fields of social life. (Photo: VNA)
-
Vietnamese female officers and soldiers at Field Hospital Level 2 No. 3 in Bentiu, South Sudan. (Photo: VNA)
-
An all-female police escort team of the Ho Chi Minh City Police debuts with 58 members. Their main mission is to lead the motorcades of important dignitaries, domestic or foreign, through the city’s bustling traffic. (Photo: VNA)
-
Karate “iron roses” make great contributions to the success of the Vietnamese team at the 31st SEA Games. (Photo: VNA)
-
The Vietnamese women’s national football team (in red) defeat rivals Thailand 1-0 to win the SEA Games gold medal. (Photo: VNA)
-
Female soldiers at Field Hospital Level 2 No. 1 prepare before participating in the peacekeeping mission in South Sudan. (Photo: VNA)
-
Female scientists at the Influenza Laboratory in the Virology Department of the Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology were awarded the Kovalevskaya Prize in 2019 for research on seasonal influenza. The team’s latest achievement was the successful isolation of a new strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), making Vietnam one of the first four countries to successfully isolate the virus. (Photo: VNA)
-
Delegates and people dress in ao dai (traditional Vietnamese long dress) on the streets of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)