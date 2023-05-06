Vietnamese women basketballers win over Philippine rivals at SEA Games 32
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnamese women basketballers defeated their Philippine rivals with a score of 21-19 in the 3x3 category at the ongoing 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) on May 6.
Thao My, Thao Vy, and Tieu Duy had an impressive performance in the hard-fought match.
The tense chase took place until the last minute, making the fans of both teams very nervous.
The 3x3 basketball competition will take place until May 7 at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
Eight countries, namely Vietnam, Indonesia, Laos, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Cambodia, are participating in the 3x3 basketball category at SEA Games 32.
The Games officially began on May 5 and will finish on May 17 in Cambodia’s capital city and four other localities, with more than 12,400 athletes, coaches, officials, staff and volunteers set to participate.
The Vietnamese team has 1,003 members, including 702 athletes competing in 31 sports. They target to win between 90-120 gold medals for a place in the top three finish./.