Vietnamese women football players in photos posted by FIFA
The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is the first time the Vietnam women’s national football team has qualified for the biggest football tournament on the planet. It is a good opportunity to introduce the players, the country and the people of Vietnam to the world.
-
Goalkeeper Kim Thanh - an important barrier for the Vietnam women’s team. (Photo: FIFA)
-
Midfielder Tran Thi Thuy Trang. (Photo: FIFA)
-
Striker Huynh Nhu. (Photo: FIFA)
-
Midfielder Thanh Nha. (Photo: FIFA)
-
Striker Pham Hai Yen. (Photo: FIFA)
-
Coach Mai Duc Chung - the man who brought various successes to Vietnamese women’s football. (Photo: FIFA)
-
Vietnamese players with coach Mai Duc Chung in photos posted by FIFA. (Photo: FIFA)