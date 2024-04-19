Vietnamese women link up to enhance role, position
At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Association for Women Entrepreneurs (HNEW) and the Vietnamese Women Forum in Europe (VWFE) signed an agreement on April 18 on cooperation to enhance the role, position and contributions of Vietnamese women in socio-economic areas.
Accordingly, the two sides will support each other in implementing their common goals, while exchanging information and experience in activities of Vietnamese women in Vietnam and European countries, giving consultations to women organisations in building development strategies and implementing projects related to the development of women.
At the same time, they will share experience and cooperate in activities to maintain traditional Vietnamese values and integrate into foreign country’s society.
The two sides will coordinate to hold or join conferences, seminars and forums to seek measures in enhancing women’s role in socio-economic aspects, as well as training courses to provide women with management and leadership skills, thus increasing their opportunities to develop themselves, improve their role in the society, and update science-technology advances, according to the agreement.
At the signing ceremony, HNEW President Bui Thi Hai Yen said that the signing of the cooperation agreement with the VWFE, a prestigious women association of Vietnamese in Europe, will open up new development directions for both sides and help each other to realise their respective goals, she said.
The association, established in 2008, has nearly 250 members who are leaders of private businesses in all sectors.
Meanwhile, VWFE President Phan Bich Thien expressed her hope that the partnership with the HNEW will help connect entrepreneurs of Hanoi with their peers in Europe, bringing specific benefits for both sides and creating more favourable conditions for charity activities in Vietnam.
Thien said that the VWFE was set up in June 2023, gathering nearly 300 members from 21 countries, aiming to connect Vietnamese women in regional countries as well as between them and their peers at home.
She said that the forum will continue to organise more activities to link Vietnamese women regardless of their ages and backgrounds./.