Culture - Sports French artists host art exhibition in HCM City The Crossing of Disaster, a solo art exhibition of French artist Francois Andes curated by French pianist Luiz Gustavo Carvalho, has opened at Galerie Quynh in Ho Chi Minh City.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese boxer retains WBA Asia title Boxer Truong Dinh Hoang of Vietnam has dominated the defence of his World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia super middleweight belt in Manila, the Philippines.

Culture - Sports Photos, sculpture works on Vietnam held in Hungary An exhibition featuring photos on Vietnam’s land and people and works by Hungary’s famous sculptor Farkas Aladár on Vietnam’s late President Ho Chi Minh and its struggle against the US was held in Székesfehérvár city, Hungary, on February 16.