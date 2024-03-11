Vietnamese women’s association in Belgium convenes first congress
The Vietnamese Women’s Association in Belgium convened its first congress for the 2024-2027 tenure in Brussels on March 10, providing a chance for Vietnamese women working and living in the European country to meet and foster their connections.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyen Van Thao takes a photo with the executive committee of the Vietnamese Women’s Association in Belgium (Photo: VNA)Brussels (VNA) – The Vietnamese Women’s Association in Belgium convened its first congress for the 2024-2027 tenure in Brussels on March 10, providing a chance for Vietnamese women working and living in the European country to meet and foster their connections.
The association will focus on dealing with current global issues such as climate change and women’s role improvement, while gathering women for mutual support in integrating into the host society, and motivating women to pursue their dreams.
Delegates at the congress elected a 13-member executive committee and Pham Thi My Anh as president of the association.
Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyen Van Thao affirmed the role of Vietnamese women in general and the Vietnamese Women’s Association in Belgium in particular in fostering solidarity among Vietnamese women in the European country.
Describing the association as a warm common house for Vietnamese women in Belgium and a venue for them to provide support for each other, the diplomat said that the association aims to serve as a bridge linking Vietnamese women in Belgium and the homeland as well as their peers at home and around the world.
The ambassador pledged to support the association in its operations and keep a close coordination with the Vietnamese Association in Belgium in building a united Vietnamese community.
Thao expressed his hope that the Vietnamese Women’s Association in Belgium will help maintain and spread traditional cultural values of Vietnam in the country, especially through the teaching of the Vietnamese language to younger generations.
As scheduled, in March, the Vietnamese Women’s Association in Belgium will organise exchanges for Vietnamese women in Belgium and the Netherlands as well as some other European countries.
The Vietnamese community in Belgium currently has nearly 13,000 members./.