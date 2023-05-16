Culture - Sports National programme on cultural development approved The National Master Programme on Development of Vietnamese Culture in the 2023-2025 period has been approved under a decision recently signed by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Festival in Japan to be held in June The Vietnam Festival in Japan 2023, the largest-ever of its kind, will be held at Yoyogi Park in Tokyo on June 3 and 4, the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan told a press conference on May 15.