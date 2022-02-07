Society UNDP announces 2022-2026 Country Programme Document for Vietnam The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has approved the Country Programme Document for Vietnam for the 2022-2026 period and a financial package worth over 120 million USD.

Society Vietnamese students in US celebrate Tet Nearly 200 Vietnamese students and youths living across the US gathered at a Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration in New York on February 5 evening (or February 6 morning – Vietnam time).

Society Students from grades 1-6 in Hanoi's suburban districts to return to school from February 10 Face-to-face learning will be resumed for pupils from the first to sixth grades in 18 suburban districts and towns of Hanoi from February 10 after a long time of online learning due to COVID-19.

Society Infographic Three Vietnam tourist cities among world's 100 greatest places Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Phu Quoc have made it onto the global list of 100 greatest places to explore on Earth as voted by Time magazine.