Culture - Sports Prizes for safety of women competition announced Pham Hong Son, a young Hanoian, has won first prize for his video entry to a competition named Yeu dep – An toan cho Phu nu (Love beauty—Safety for Women), held by TikTok Vietnam.

Culture - Sports SEA Games: Vietnam crush Brunei 6-0 at first men’s football match The men’s football team of Vietnam secured a perfect start for their 30th SEA Games journey with an emphatic 6 – 0 victory against Brunei at Binan stadium in the Philippines on November 25 afternoon.

Culture - Sports Da Lat actively prepares for flower festival Preparations for the upcoming 8th Da Lat Flower Festival were underway and would be completed by November 30, according to officials.

Culture - Sports Vietnam's youngsters to face Brunei in SEA Games opener Vietnam’s head coach Park Hang-seo is planning to field a relatively inexperienced team in the country's opening match at the 30th SEA Games against Brunei in Group B on November 25 afternoon.