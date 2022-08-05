Vietnamese women’s team falls one spot in FIFA rankings
The Vietnamese women's national football team has dropped one place in the world rankings, according to the latest FIFA rankings released on August 5.
Due to the team’s poor performance at the recent 2022 AFF Women's Championship, the team was relegated to 33rd spot scoring 1,644 points, Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) cited the source as saying.
Despite this drop, the Vietnamese women’s national side maintains their top position in Southeast Asia, followed by Thailand with 1,555 points and Myanmar with 1,518 points.
In Asia as a whole, Vietnam finished sixth, trailing behind powerhouses such as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Japan, Australia, and China.
Elsewhere, the United States retained top spot globally, followed by Germany in second and Sweden in third. England moved into fourth, while France dropped to fifth to complete the top five.
The next rankings are set to be announced on October 13, with these rankings determining the seeding categories for the upcoming 2023 World Cup./.