Culture - Sports Photo contest highlighting beauty of Vietnamese islands kicks off Professional and amateur photographers across Vietnam are encouraged to compete in a photo contest highlighting the beauty of Vietnamese Hoang Sa and Truong Sa islands.

Culture - Sports ASEAN Para Games 2022: Vietnamese chess team tops medal tally The Vietnamese chess team on August 4 had impressive performance in final matches of the rapid chess category at the ongoing 11th ASEAN Para Games in Indonesia, when pocketing six gold, three silver and three bronze medals.