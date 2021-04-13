Society Over 34 billion VND for COVID-19 vaccine purchase in HCM City The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City on April 12 received over 34 billion VND (1.47 million USD) from businesses, local residents and overseas Vietnamese to buy COVID-19 vaccines.

Society Hanoi: Additional 23.7 billion VND raised for sea, island fund As much as 23.7 billion VND (over 1 million USD) was donated by 119 organisations and agencies in Hanoi for the Fund for Vietnam’s Sea and Islands on April 12.