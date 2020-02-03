Vietnamese wrestlers target Tokyo Olympics spots
Vietnamese athletes will take part in the Senior Asian Wrestling Championship in New Delhi, India, from February 18-23.
SEA Games champion Nguyen Thi My Hanh (on the top podium) is one of Vietnamese wrestlers ready to compete at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championship in India next week. (Photo webthethao.vn)
The tournament at the KD Jadhav Stadium will kick off with the Greco-Roman competitions which are scheduled for the first two days, and then followed by freestyle events.
The championships are a qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics, with the two top teams qualifying for the Games this summer
After the continental tournament, Vietnamese wrestlers will take part in a world qualification tournament in April in Bulgaria. The top four teams from this event will also head to Tokyo./.