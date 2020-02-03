Culture - Sports Hanoi book exhibition marks Party’s 90th anniversary A book exhibition celebrating the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3) was opened at the National Library of Vietnam in Hanoi on February 2.

Travel ‘Chao hau’, an unforgettable dish from Quang Binh Quang Binh is known far and wide for its virgin beaches and natural landscapes, and also a specialty known as Chao hau (oyster congee).

Culture - Sports VN art troupe attends Chingay Parade 2020 in Singapore An art troupe of HCM City’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism joined more than 5,000 performers from 149 countries and international organisations at the 48th edition of the Chingay Parade, which opened in Singapore on January 31.

Culture - Sports Preserving folk singing with drums The art of folk singing alongside drums, hat trong quan in Vietnamese, started in Bui Xa village, in today’s Thuan Thanh district, the northern province of Bac Ninh, in the 13th century, but locals still practise the art.