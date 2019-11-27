Culture - Sports Vietnamese midfielder named among top players at SEA Games Vietnamese star midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai is named among the top six footballers who are set to shine at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines by the prestigious sport website FOX Sports Asia.

Culture - Sports Prizes for safety of women competition announced Pham Hong Son, a young Hanoian, has won first prize for his video entry to a competition named Yeu dep – An toan cho Phu nu (Love beauty—Safety for Women), held by TikTok Vietnam.

Culture - Sports SEA Games: Vietnam crush Brunei 6-0 at first men’s football match The men’s football team of Vietnam secured a perfect start for their 30th SEA Games journey with an emphatic 6 – 0 victory against Brunei at Binan stadium in the Philippines on November 25 afternoon.