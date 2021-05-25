Vietnamese yarn faces anti-dumping complaint in Turkey
The Turkish Ministry of Trade has received an anti-dumping complaint against polyester flat yarn hailing from Vietnam and the Republic of Korea, the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) has said.
The export value of the product, coded HS 5402.47, from Vietnam to Turkey has been growing quickly over recent years, from about 1.69 million USD in 2018 to 4.65 million USD in 2019 and 11 million USD last year, figures from the International Trade Centre and the Vietnamese Trade Office in Turkey show.
TRAV said that according to Turkish procedures, after receiving a complaint and if an anti-dumping probe is officially launched, the investigation agency will make an announcement in the official gazette and send a summary of the case and investigative questions to related countries and exporters.
Given this, TRAV recommended that the Vietnam Cotton & Spinning Association as well as relevant manufacturers and exporters liaise and coordinate with the authority early on to prepare response plans in case an anti-dumping probe is indeed launched./.