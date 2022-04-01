Vietnamese young artist’s paintings exhibited in the UK. (Photo: VNA)

London (VNA) - A solo exhibition “The gioi lon trong mat tre tho” (Big World, Little Eyes) by Vietnamese young painter Xeo Chu is underway in London from March 29 – April 4 in the framework of the Vietnam Days in the UK 2022.



On display are 40 works that Xeo Chu, born 2007, painted during a decade since he started his painting career at the age of 4.



The event also introduces a series of paintings about Mu Cang Chai terraced fields – a famous landscape in the Northwest that left a deep impression on the artist.



The exhibition can be seen as a diary about the daily life of a boy and talented painter with a strong passion for art.



Xeo Chu said he hopes the exhibition will not only help viewers enjoy paintings but also know more about the beauty of Vietnam, and promote Vietnam’s culture and beauty to international friends.



Previously, Chu also organised solo exhibitions in Singapore, New York of the US, and Dubai of the United Arab Emirates.



Also within the Vietnam Days in the UK 2022, a contemporary painting exhibition themed “Que huong” (Homeland) by four Vietnamese artists Dinh Quan, Do Minh Tam, Pham Binh Chuong and Doan Van Toi, was held from March 30 to April 1./.