Society Foreign diplomats join friendship spring tour in Hanoi More than 400 delegates, who are government officials and representatives of diplomatic mission and international organisations in Vietnam, went on a friendship spring tour in Hanoi on March 9.

Videos Echeveria gaining in popularity among Vietnamese people Spring is the season of myriad flowers showcasing their beauty, and people busy themselves as spring arrives decorating their homes with different colours and types of flowers. Of the many options available, echeverias have been gaining in popularity this year among Vietnamese people.

Society Vietnam - A land of breathtaking landscapes Vietnam is home to numerous world-renowned scenic sites that have been recognised by UNESCO. The country’s charming beauty and rich cultural diversity have long been a source of immense pride, and have captivated the hearts of international tourists and friends.

Society Vietnamese and Algerian victims of 1974 plane crash remembered in Hanoi The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Algerian Embassy on March 8 co-organised a ceremony to commemorate Vietnamese and Algerian officials and journalists who perished in a plane crash five decades ago.