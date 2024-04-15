The United Nations (UN) Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum takes place from April 16-18 at the UN headquarters in New York. (Photo: ecosoc.un.org)

Hanoi (VNA) – A Vietnamese youth delegation will attend the United Nations (UN) Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum which will take place from April 16-18 at the UN headquarters in New York.



Head delegate Nguyen Ngoc Luong, Permanent Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Youth Federation Luong, is scheduled to deliver a speech on Vietnamese youth organisations' participation in coping with climate change at the forum.



The delegation will also visit and hold working sessions with the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN, the Vietnamese Embassy in the US, the US Educational Testing Service – ETS and the Vietnamese Students' Association in New York.



The ECOSOC 2024 forum provides a global platform for dialogue among member states and young leaders from around the world on solutions to challenges affecting youth wellbeing. It also serves as a space for young people to share their visions and actions as well as provides an opportunity to advance youth solutions to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the sustainable development goals (SDGs).



Discussions will be guided by the overall theme of the 2024 ECOSOC and the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) "Reinforcing the 2030 Agenda and eradicating poverty in times of multiple crises: the effective delivery of sustainable, resilient and innovative solutions".



They will take place around the SDGs under review at the 2024 HLPF, namely no poverty (SDG 1), zero hunger (SDG 2), climate action (SDG 13), peace, justice and strong institutions (SDG 16), and partnerships for the goals (SDG 17).



The Youth Forum will also gather young people to share their recommendations and innovative ideas in preparation of the Summit of the Future, to be held under the auspices of the General Assembly, in September 2024./.