Society Central province helps Laos with human resources training The central province of Thanh Hoa has trained thousands of Laos students over the past years, contributing to the development of the friendship between the two countries.

Society August Revolution, National Day marked in Japan The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan hosted a gathering on August 20 to celebrate the 77th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Society Seminar seeks better Vietnamese language teaching abroad Solutions to improve the teaching and learning of Vietnamese language among overseas Vietnamese children were tabled for discussion at a seminar in Hanoi on August 20.

Society At least 1 million housing units for low-income earners to be built by 2030 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Ministry of Construction to work together with other ministries and agencies to draft and submit a plan on building at least 1 million apartments of social housing for workers and low-income earners by 2030 to the Government in August.