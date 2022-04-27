Culture - Sports Hanoi starts work on conserving French-time villa The People’s Committee of Hoan Kiem district in Hanoi coordinated with authorities of France’s Ile-de-France region held a ceremony on April 27 to start a project conserving a French-era villa at No. 49 Tran Hung Dao Street – No 46 Hang Bai Street.

Culture - Sports Infographic SEA Games 31 unveils medals The Organising Committee of SEA Games 31 said the designs of medals to be awarded during the SEA Games 31 have been completed, and the manufacture of the medals has begun.