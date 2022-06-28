Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese-French violinist Stephane Tran Ngoc will give a solo performance at a special concert themed "Italian Concert" at the HCM City Opera House on July 9, according to the HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO).



This is a special opportunity to enjoy first-hand the talent of a world-class musical talent in Vietnam.



Ngoc is one of the top instrumental soloists to have ever performed in Vietnam.



Paris-born Ngoc graduated in violin and chamber music at the National Superior Conservatory of Music and Dance, Paris, when he was 15 years old. He later received a master’s degree at Brooklyn College’s Conservatory of Music and a Doctorate of Musical Art from The Juilliard School in the US.



He won top prizes at several international competitions, such as the Lipizer Competition and the Long-Thibaud 1990 International Competition.



He has worked as a violin teacher at the National Conservatory of Music and Dance in Lyon and the Lawrence University Conservatory of Music in the US, and head of the Strings Faculty at the London College of Music in the UK. He is now teaching at Pole Syp'93 , France.



In 2017, Ngoc made the Opera House's auditorium explode with Caprice No. 24 by Niccolo Paganini.



In the upcoming performance, he will show his talent through a solo performance with another work by Paganini - the Violin Concerto No. 1. The concert will be conducted by Meritorious Artist Tran Vuong Thach./.