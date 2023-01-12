Society Young OVs in the Netherlands celebrate traditional Lunar New Year Young Vietnamese expatriates in the Netherlands recently gathered to learn how to make Chung (square glutinous rice) cake – the soul of Tet (Lunar New Year) - as the biggest traditional holiday of Vietnam is around the corner.

Society Tet comes early to OVs in Cambodia’s southwestern region The Vietnamese Consulate General in Preah Sihanouk province held a programme on January 11 to bring a warm Tet atmosphere to the Vietnamese community living and working in the Cambodian southwestern provinces of Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, Kep, Koh Kong, Kampong Speu, and Takeo.

Society Nhat Tan peach blossom village vibrant ahead of Tet ​ With the Lunar New Year 2023, or Tet, just around the corner, the Nhat Tan peach blossom village in Hanoi’s Tay Ho district is busy meeting demand among Hanoians for flower decorations during the holiday.

Society US Ambassador visits Quang Tri, discusses war aftermath alleviation US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper had a working session in the central province of Quang Tri on January 11 to discuss cooperation in handling war consequences.