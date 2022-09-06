Delegates pose for a group photo in front of EATC Germany 's headquarters. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – EATC Germany has freshly opened its headquarters in Bad Schwalbach in Germany's Hessen state, becoming the first Vietnamese-invested company to operate in the city.



Licenced in December 2021, the company aims at gaining a direct access to the developed scientific and technical industries of Germany and Europe; learning more about the specialised wastewater and environment analysis and treatment; and cooperating in technology transfer for treating waste water, exhaust gas and solid waste.



EATC Germany said it wants to gather experience in managing treatment systems for wastewater, especially in residential and urban areas, then transferring the knowledge to and applying it in Vietnam.



The firm also affirmed its commitment to operating sustainably, complying with the laws of the two countries, generating jobs, and protecting the environment.



At the headquarters opening ceremony, the German side lauded EATC Germany’s cooperation areas.



They said there remains large room for cooperation between Vietnamese and German enterprises in wastewater and environmental treatment./.