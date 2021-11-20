Society City book street celebrates Teachers’ Day A series of cultural activities to celebrate Vietnam Teachers’ Day on November 20 are being held at the Ho Chi Minh City Book Pedestrian Street in District 1 until November 28.

Society State leader attends opening ceremony of new school year at National University of Agriculture President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony marking the Vietnamese Teachers’ Day and the new academic year 2021 - 2022 at the Vietnam National University of Agriculture (VNUA) in Hanoi on November 20.

Society PM urges consistency in pandemic adaptation, socio-economic development measures Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 20 pointed out a high risk of COVID-19 resurgence, demanding all-level authorities and sectors to take measures for pandemic adaptation and socio-economic development in a uniform and consistent manner.

Society HCM City seeks 1.66b USD to build affordable housing for workers Ho Chi Minh City authorities are seeking 37.6 trillion VND (1.66 billion USD) to build affordable housing for workers over the next five years, of which State revenue will account for no more than 5 percent of the total investment, according to the Department of Construction.