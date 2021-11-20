Vietnamese-origin teachers in Cambodia honoured on Teachers’ Day
The Consulate General of Vietnam in the Cambodian province of Preah Sihanouk in collaboration with a private company has visited two Vietnamese-origin teachers on the occasion of the Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20).
Representatives of the Consulate General of Vietnam in the Cambodian province of Preah Sihanouk visit two Vietnamese-origin teachers on the occasion of the Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20). (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Consulate General of Vietnam in the Cambodian province of Preah Sihanouk in collaboration with a private company has visited two Vietnamese-origin teachers on the occasion of the Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20).
Nguyen Thi Suong and Tran Thi Hoai An (Sok Ann) have been teaching language classes for Vietnamese expats in Cambodia at the headquarters of the Khmer-Vietnam Association in Preah Sihanouk’s Executive Board for years.
69-year-old Suong has been offering Vietnamese language lessons for Vietnamese-born and Cambodian children for nearly 15 years. Her Vietnamese students have been taught to speak their mother tongue and explored their roots and fatherland’s traditional customs.
The Cambodian alumni, meanwhile, have learnt Vietnamese to be able to work at Vietnamese companies in Preah Sihanouk and act as a bridge between these firms and local government and people.
An, 28, is a graduate from Preah Sihanouk’s university of economic management and an employee of a local telecom company. She has been teaching Khmer language for Vietnamese people in the province.
Both teachers showed their gratitude for the Vietnamese Consulate General’s gesture, saying they will do their best to help Vietnamese people, particularly children, living in the Cambodian province learn both languages and integrate well into the local community.
The Vietnamese Consulate General and its partner company also took the occasion to present gifts to Vietnamese-origin teachers in the provinces of Koh Kong, Kampot, Kep, Takeo and Kampong Speu, and send Vietnamese books to Vietnamese-born children in Cambodia./.