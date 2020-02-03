Society Statue of late Party leader inaugurated in Nam Dinh A bronze statue of late Party General Secretary Truong Chinh was unveiled in Xuan Truong district, the northern province of Nam Dinh, on February 2.

Society Flights to carry Vietnamese in nCoV-hit China back home Vietnam Airlines is resuming flights between Vietnam and Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan (China) as from February 2 after the civil aviation authority permitted the resumption to repatriate affected passengers amid the novel coronavirus (nCoV) epidemic.

Health Seventh nCoV case confirmed in Vietnam A citizen of the US has been tested positive for the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV), becoming the 7th nCoV-infected case in Vietnam so far.

Society Festivals may be cancelled due to coronavirus threat The Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism has recommended postponing or cancelling traditional festivals which are yet to start, and for those which already began, their scale, duration and activities should be reduced, in the face of the threat of coronavirus.