Business Deep-water port in Hai Phong welcomes 1 millionth TEU in 2022 Tan Cang Hai Phong International Container Terminal (TC-HICT) in the northern city of Hai Phong welcomed the 1 millionth TEU this year on November 9.

Business Binh Duong still an FDI magnet in the south The additional 2.7 billion USD poured into Binh Duong in the first 10 months of 2022 has helped the southern industrial hub rank second in Vietnam in terms of foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction.