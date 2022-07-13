Videos Video clip launched to promote Vietnamese tourism The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism has launched a video clip “Vietnam: Travel to Love! - Wonders of Vietnam to introduce beautiful destinations of Vietnam. The clip is expected to bring impressive and unforgettable experiences to visitors.

Culture - Sports UNESCO representative highlights Vietnam’s leading role in protecting heritage UNESCO representative in Vietnam Christian Manhart has highlighted Vietnam’s leading role in protecting intangible cultural heritage during an interview to Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the country’s election as a member of the Intergovernmental Committee of the Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage for the 2022 – 2026 term.

Videos Program on traditional craft village development approved Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has just signed a Decision approving the Viet Nam traditional craft village preservation and development program for the 2021-2030 period.