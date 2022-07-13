Vietnamese-Thai film to hit the big screen
La May Tren Bau Troi Ai Do (Be a Cloud in Someone’s Sky), a film jointly produced by Vietnam and Thailand, will hit screens nationwide on July 22.
According to producer Trinh Tu Trung, Be a Cloud in Someone’s Sky is a romantic film marking the cooperation of Vietnamese and Thai artists. It has attracted attention from cinema-goers from both countries, in part thanks to two famous actors from the “Golden Pagoda Land” – Push Puttichai and August Vachiravit.
The film tells the journey of a young Vietnamese girl called May (Cloud) to Thailand to meet her idol on her birthday. However, the trip of a “rich kid” is always under the close supervision of a bodyguard team. On the way to the ideal man of her dream, Cloud falls into many awkward situations in Thailand but it is also when she meets her destiny.
Acting in the lead female role in the film is actress Ngoc Lan Vy. Explaining why Vy was chosen for the role, Trung said Vy was 14 years old when the film was shooting, the age when the girl is both dreamy and a little rebellious with an aspiration to express herself.
Vy has become renowned after winning many international beauty pageants like Little Miss & Mr Eurasia 2017, Little Miss Universe 2018 and Little Miss New Era 2019. This is her debut role on the big screen.
"This is the first film project that enables me to get closer to the audience, so I have given it much of my concentration. I feel fortunate that the beginning of my acting path received much support from many people, including Thai actor August. It was both an advantage and pressure to work with a celebrity like him. I had a very good experience,” she told anninhthudo.vn.
The main actor August Vachiravit is no longer a strange face to Vietnamese audiences. He is a rising star in Thailand after the success of the series Pee Nak.
Be a Cloud in Someone’s Sky also marks the beginning of the acting career of Thai DJ, actor, MC and model Push Puttichai, who has a large fan base in Thailand and many countries in the region.
The film is directed by Thai director Thanadet Pradit and sponsored by the Tourism Authority of Thailand – Amazing Thailand.
“It is a cute Thai love story, but it has to be shown in a fun and new way because the Rom-Com (Romantic-Comedy) movie genre has become too familiar to audiences,” Trung said.
“I think that the pairing of August and Vy, together with the unexpected appearance of Push, makes Be a Cloud in Someone’s Sky worth watching,” he added./.