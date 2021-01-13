Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung (Photo: VNA)

With rapid development over the past 30 years, cooperation between Vietnam and the EU is expected to grow further in 2021 and the years to come, a Vietnamese official has said.Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung highlighted comprehensive developments of the Vietnam-EU relationship and considered prospects for the ties in a recent article published on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (November 28).Over the past three decades, the diplomatic ties have made rapid, outstanding strides, expanding from cooperation in certain areas to a comprehensive partnership, he said, noting this has affirmed the trust-worthy and friendly spirit and shared long-term vision of the two sides in efforts to elevate the bilateral relations and contribute to peace, cooperation and development regionally and globally.The Deputy FM attributed the achievement to the dynamic shift from traditional fields to other potential realms.The EU is one of Vietnam’s leading and strategic partners, which holds an important role in the international arena in terms of security and peace, as well as economy and development, Dung affirmed.Meanwhile, Vietnam is a strong partner of the EU in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Asia-Pacific.The two sides’ efforts to promote their bilateral ties can be seen in the regular exchange of high-ranking delegations and their close coordination in various fields, he added.The two sides also supported each other in the COVID-19 pandemic fight, and the EU has provided aid for Vietnam’s central provinces affected by natural disasters last October, the official went on.