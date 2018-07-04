The HCM City People’s Committee and the French General Consulate in the city sign an MoU on cooperation in air quality control on July 4 (Photo: VNA)

– Business France and the French Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City organised the Vietnam-France forum on smart and sustainable urban areas on July 4.Representatives from the municipal People’s Committee and French General Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in air quality control to cope with the environmental challenges of sustainable development in the city.Accordingly, both sides will share their knowledge and technical expertise to launch an air quality control programme in the city, establish an air quality monitor system, and devise measures to prevent and mitigate air pollution – altogether contributing to environmental protection and climate change response.The city and the French Consulate General will cooperate in workforce training for air quality management, as well as launching specific projects within the MoU framework, including mobilising and allocating France’s financial aid to promote progress in environmental protection and climate change response.Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen said the forum affords domestic and foreign firms a chance to seek partners, expand markets, and attract investment, adding that the MoU will help the city control and mitigate air pollution, contributing to building Ho Chi Minh City into a green, modern, and sustainable urban area.French Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Vincent Floreani said French companies with successful projects are ready to partner with the city in this field.The event attracted experts, senior executives, and leading firms in architecture, urban transportation, energy, waste management, and water treatment.Participants discussed air quality management, green projects, and smart construction technology.Several French firms met bilaterally with Vietnamese State agencies and private partners to seek opportunities in promising fields. -VNA