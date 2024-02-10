French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – French Ambassador to Vietnam



The friendship and trust have been fostered over the past five decades, he said, elaborating that French President Francois Mitterrand visited Vietnam in 1993, opening up a period during which France has accompanied the Southeast Asian nation.



Recalling the phone talks between French President Emmanuel Macron and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on October 20, 2023, the ambassador said the two sides displayed their resolve and good will to enhance the bilateral strategic partnership in the coming tenures. French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet has highlighted the friendship and mutual trust between the two countries during an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the occasion of the Lunar Year Year (Tet) festival.The friendship and trust have been fostered over the past five decades, he said, elaborating that French President Francois Mitterrand visited Vietnam in 1993, opening up a period during which France has accompanied the Southeast Asian nation.Recalling the phone talks between French President Emmanuel Macron and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on October 20, 2023, the ambassador said the two sides displayed their resolve and good will to enhance the bilateral strategic partnership in the coming tenures.

The strategic partnership should grow on the basis of respect for the friendship and national sovereignty, he noted.



France wishes to help Vietnam in sustainable development, especially in the context that Vietnam is a country hard hit by climate change, he said, calling it a priority of France in the bilateral ties.



Mentioning the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), the diplomat said France has committed 500 million EUR (538.92 million USD) to the Southeast Asian nation in this field.



According to Brochet, innovation will be a cooperation priority of the two countries in the coming time, and Franche can share its technology and experience with Vietnam in this regard.



The ambassador also underlined cooperation between localities, which is growing strongly with tens of projects underway.

He said climate change response, energy transition and innovation are among the cooperation priorities in his term in Vietnam, apart from economic collaboration, particularly that through the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).



Noting great potential for the economic ties, he said it is seen in different areas, including energy, pharmaceuticals, medical products and food industry.



For people-to-people exchange, Brochet said it serves as a foundation for the bilateral diplomatic ties, adding French people want to learn about Vietnam and in their eyes, Vietnam is very beautiful.



Tourism remains an important channel of cooperation, as reflected through the high number of French visitors to the Southeast Asian nation last year, according to the ambassador.



On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, Brochet wished Vietnamese people prosperity and successes, and that the friendship and cooperation between the two countries will grow further in the time ahead./.

VNA