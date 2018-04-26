At the inauguration ceremony (Photo: VOV)

An FM radio station built with non-refundable aid granted by the Vietnamese Government was inaugurated in Kampong Speu province, Cambodia, on April 26.The radio station is among the projects implemented under the agreement on economic, cultural, education, scientific and technical cooperation between the two countries.Carried out by the Voice of Vietnam (VOV), the project has advanced facilities which are in line with the radio-television development progress committed in the ASEAN bloc.At the inauguration ceremony, director of the provincial department of information Men Som Nuon expressed her sincere thanks to the Vietnamese Government and people for supporting the province’s development.The FM radio station will make significant contributions to popularising the Cambodian Government’s policies and guidelines as well as socio-economic development plan to local people, she added.-VNA