Society Soc Trang’s rice variety recognised as best in world The Soc Trang-based ST24 rice variety was honoured as having the best flavour in the world, as it received the World’s Best Rice 2019 award at the 11th Annual World’s Best Rice Contest in the Philippines on November 12.

Society Second Level-2 Field Hospital dispatched to South Sudan The Ministry of National Defence on November 13 held a send-off ceremony for the second Level-2 Field Hospital which will participate in the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.