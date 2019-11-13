Vietnam-funded school handed over to Laos
Dakcheung School was inaugurated and handed over to the Lao province of Sekong’s Dakchueng district on November 13, as a gift from the Vietnamese Party, State and people.
At the inauguration ceremony for Dakcheung School (Photo: VNA)
Construction of the two-storey building started in June 2018 with a total cost of more than 23 billion VND (around 1 million USD). Covering 1,276 square metres, the school has six classrooms, two laboratories, a library, an informatics room, a foreign language learning room and a meeting hall.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung expressed his belief that the school, equipped with modern teaching aids and functional facilities, will contribute to improving the quality of human resources training for Dakchueng district.
He stressed that the building, as a symbol for the Vietnam-Laos friendship, will help consolidate and promote the special ties between the two nations, which have been treasured for generations.
According to the Vietnamese diplomat, 60 percent of the Vietnamese Government’s annual financial aid for Laos is used to better human resources training, including construction of educational infrastructure in the country.
On behalf of the Lao Government, Deputy Minister of Education and Sports Kongsy Sengmany thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for presenting such a valuable gift to Dakchueng, a poor district in Laos.
The Deputy Minister stressed that the school will help Lao students pursue their dreams while tightening the solidarity between the two nations./.