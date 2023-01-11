Vietnam -funded vocational school handed over to Laos Nongbok district, Khammouane province, Laos , on January 11 (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnam’s Ministry of Education and Training coordinated with the Lao Ministry of Education and Sports to hold a handover ceremony for a vocational school built with Vietnamese funding in Nongbok district, Khammouane province, Laos, on January 11.

The five million USD school is a gift of the Vietnamese Party, State and people to Laos on the occasion of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s visit to Laos in August 2021.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do said the vocational school will help to train high skilled labourers, contributing to socio-economic development of Khammouane in particular and Laos at large.

Do stressed that the school will be the pinnacle of education in the time-honoured friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

In return, Deputy Minister Sisouk Vongvichith emphasized that the two Parties and governments have always paid special attention to and highly appreciated the results of cooperation in the field of education between the two countries over the past years.

She affirmed that education training is an important strategic cooperation and a top priority in the annual grant of the Vietnamese government to Laos, reflecting the special bond between the two countries./.

