Vietnam-Germany Hospital launches two modern operating rooms
Two high-quality operating rooms were launched on February 27 by the Viet Duc (Vietnam-Germany) Friendship Hospital.
Professor Tran Binh Giang (Four, right), director of the Vietnam-Germany Friendship Hospital, introduces modern equipment in the new operating room to representatives.(Photo:VNA)
They are named the BodyTom and Karl Storz Or1 operating rooms.
Professor Tran Binh Giang, director of the hospital, said that the mobile computerised tomography system in the BodyTom Operating Room has many advantages, such as wide vision, one-second rotation speed, 200-centimetre wide scanning area, good-quality images and fast operation process.
The important point is the high-quality images. When integrated with robotic system, they increase the accuracy of surgery, especially in difficult operations, he said.
The machine is movable during surgery and suitable for all patients. The BodyTom Operating Room is used in surgery for cranial nerve, spine, combined surgeries with robots, image diagnosis, vascular intervention and hunchback correction.
Experts said the Karl Storz Or1 Operating Room offers many practical benefits, such as standardising the surgical process, improving work efficiency, better information exchange, reducing operation time and treatment.
The Karl Storz Or1 Operating Room has modern image and sound technology which can pass image signals of different camera systems such as laparoscopic surgery cameras or operating camera lights. It also allows establishing links to external websites around the world.
Online training and instruction is one of the strong points of the Vietnam-Germany Friendship Hospital. The remote medical system will help in the hospital’s online work./.