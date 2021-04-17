Politics Infographic 35 years of renewal process Vietnam has witnessed rapid and sustainable economic development over the past 35 years of Doi moi (renewal) process.

Politics FMs of Vietnam, Morocco discuss bilateral cooperation Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita held phone talks on April 16 to discuss bilateral cooperation and coordination in multilateral forums.

Politics Vietnam, India strengthen cooperation Vietnamese and Indian foreign ministers have agreed to closely coordinate in order to effectively promote the action programme implementing the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries for 2021-2023.

Politics Congratulations to new leaders of Vietnam Leaders of foreign countries have extended congratulations to the new leaders of Vietnam.